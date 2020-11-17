6,437 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,000. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,502.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

