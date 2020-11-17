52,674 Shares in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. World Gold Trust – SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

