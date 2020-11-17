4,873 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.61.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,917 shares of company stock worth $51,471,298. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

