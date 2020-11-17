4,754 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 638.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 136,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 33.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 66.0% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $235.78 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

