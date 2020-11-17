2,506 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.