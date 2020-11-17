234,837 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,228,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 757,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

