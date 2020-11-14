ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) were up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 107,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 397,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.