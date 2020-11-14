Zacks Investment Research Lowers Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Get Contura Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Contura Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Contura Energy stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Contura Energy has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.71).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Contura Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Contura Energy by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 45.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Contura Energy (CTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.