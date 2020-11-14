Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.