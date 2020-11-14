Zacks: Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $5.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.42 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.62 to $25.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $311.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.91. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

