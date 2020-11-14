Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $3.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the highest is $4.34. FedEx reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $15.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $17.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.20 to $19.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

NYSE:FDX opened at $271.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $112,871,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

