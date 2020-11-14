Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

LON MRW opened at GBX 173.70 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

In other Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) news, insider Jeremy Townsend purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($36,843.48). Also, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 29,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

