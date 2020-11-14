William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FND. Bank of America increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of FND stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after acquiring an additional 27,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 23.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $4,446,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $19,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,676 shares of company stock worth $35,061,243. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

