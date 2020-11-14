Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

