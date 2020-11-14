WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.29

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 99819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and tellurium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bonaparte gold property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

