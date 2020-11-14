Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.65). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.