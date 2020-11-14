Wedbush Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

