Wedbush Comments on Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.29) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.58). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $674.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

In related news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,540 shares of company stock valued at $808,048 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 501,710 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $5,793,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 20.8% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

