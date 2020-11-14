Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading 14.8% Higher

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79. 4,265,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,974,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

