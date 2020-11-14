United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.58. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $12.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $12.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $14.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

