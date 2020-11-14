Truist Securiti Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

TDOC stock opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.89. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,997.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 705.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after buying an additional 386,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

