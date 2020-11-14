Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KCG initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of BKI opened at $94.52 on Thursday. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Black Knight by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Black Knight by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.