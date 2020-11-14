Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

