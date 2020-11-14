TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000.

NYSE TPH opened at $17.62 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

