Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

