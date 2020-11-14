The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King lowered shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Middleby by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after buying an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after buying an additional 520,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

