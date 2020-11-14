The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Up 14.4%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price rose 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 182,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 783% from the average daily volume of 20,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 296,250 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

