The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Price Up 14.4%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price rose 14.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 182,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 783% from the average daily volume of 20,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
