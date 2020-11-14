The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Davy Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.05).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.89) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.28.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

