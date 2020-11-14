Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

