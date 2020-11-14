Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

TM17 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613 ($8.01).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Team17 Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 716.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 631.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.87 million and a P/E ratio of 48.63.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,394 shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

