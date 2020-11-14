Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 154,494 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

