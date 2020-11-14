Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 73.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 474,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200,452 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vistra by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 95,373 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Vistra by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,226,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 20.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

