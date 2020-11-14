Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 91.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 209,489 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,630,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.