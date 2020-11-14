Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $190,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

