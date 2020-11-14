Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $164,000 in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 10,800.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 138.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 751,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 181,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.55 on Friday. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

