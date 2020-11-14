Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $161,000 in TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TIM Participações by 215.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TIM Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TIM Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in TIM Participações in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in TIM Participações during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSU stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from TIM Participações’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. TIM Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TIM Participações from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TIM Participações from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on TIM Participações in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TIM Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

