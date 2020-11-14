Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,517 Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.