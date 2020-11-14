Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 211.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 87,363 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $3,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.40 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $18.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

