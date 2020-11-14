Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

