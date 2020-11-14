SVB Leerink Weighs in on Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Millendo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.09). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

MLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLND opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 109.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,093 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 180,462 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

