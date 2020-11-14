SVB Leerink Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.89). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.84. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

