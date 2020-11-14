Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

