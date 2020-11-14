Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCCAF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

