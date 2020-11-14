Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

BARC opened at GBX 134.16 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.76. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

