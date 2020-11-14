SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SGS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.54. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

