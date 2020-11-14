Service Properties Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,699,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 563,630 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.