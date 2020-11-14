Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,048,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 49,301 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 118,954 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 111,800 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 416,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,763 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

