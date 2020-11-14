Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 56.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTB opened at $118.83 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.