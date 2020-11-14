Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 181 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $473.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $475.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,462 shares of company stock worth $22,744,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.57.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.