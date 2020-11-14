Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after acquiring an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,355,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,845,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Shares of URI opened at $207.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $213.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.